| Samsung Smartphone Users Are At High Risk Cert In Galaxy S23 Galaxy Flip 5 And Galaxy Fold 5

Samsung Smartphone Users Are At High Risk: CERT-In | Galaxy S23, Galaxy Flip 5, And Galaxy Fold 5

In a recent development, the Indian government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-risk warning for Samsung smartphone users.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the Indian government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-risk warning for Samsung smartphone users.

Watch: