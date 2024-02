Globe XI thrash Hyderabad Sporting 4-0 to win First CM Cup football tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 10:00 PM

Victorious Globe XI team members with the trophy on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Globe XI thrashed Hyderabad Sporting 4-0 in the final to clinch the First CM Cup football tournament held at Trimulgherry ground on Sunday.

Globe XI outclassed Hyderabad Sporting as Narender, Khader, Shubam and Miraj scored a goal each in an one-sided final. The winners received a trophy and cash prize of Rs 50,000 and runners-up were awarded Rs 25,000.

Result: Final: Globe XI 4 (Narender 1, Khader 1, Shubam 1, Miraj 1) bt Hyderabad Sporting 0.