Sanagreddy: Andole MLA releases water from Pedda Cheruvu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran is releasing the water from Pedda Cheruvu near Andole in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sanagreddy: The Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran has released water from Pedda Cheruvu located near Andole. The historical minor irrigation tank, built during the Kakatiya era, was having 600 acres of ayacut under it.

Speaking on the occasion on Thursday, the MLA said the State irrigation department has decided to release the water a bit early because the tank was receiving plenty of inflows from upstream. Normally, Kranthi Kiran said that the water will be released in mid-August.

However, he has asked the irrigation department to release the water in July since the farmers under the tank were preparing for the early paddy transplantation. The farmers have thanked the MLA and irrigation department for releasing the water. Deputy Engineer Rama Devi, AE MD Mazhar, and others were present.