Sangareddy: ASP K Srujana congratulates newly promoted Inspectors

Sangareddy: Assistant Superintendent of Police K Srujana has congratulated the newly promoted Inspectors from Sanagreddy district. The Police officers Nomula Venkatesh, E Shekar, Karampuri Raju, Palepu Srinivas and A Venkata Raja Goud, who were working at various Police Stations in Sangareddy district were promoted by the State government recently. They met the ASP at her chambers on Saturday The ASP has wished them all the best for their future endeavors.

