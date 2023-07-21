Sangareddy: Black Bucks, Deers roams in agriculture fields

A local farmer had shot the video while they were grazing in an agriculture field at Mykode village in Manoor Mandal.

By Mitu David Published Date - 01:15 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Sangareddy: A video of a herd of spotted deers and black bucks that were going through amid the green agriculture fields in Sangareddy district went viral.

A local farmer had shot the video while they were grazing in an agriculture field at Mykode village in Manoor Mandal. Upon seeing the man shooting the video, the black bucks and doors were seen running to safety, making the video more attractive.

Since Manjeera flows close to the village, and there were enough grasslands, the population of deers and black bucks have been multiplied in recent years in these parts of Sangareddy district.