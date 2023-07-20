Jadi Malkapur waterfall comes alive in Sangareddy

Since the Jadi Malkapur village witnessed continuous rains for three days, not many tourists were coming to the place

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 09:19 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Sangareddy: The Jadi Malkapur waterfalls located on the Karnataka-Telangana border came alive as the area witnessed heavy rains during the last three days.

The waterfall is located between Jadi Malkapur village in Mogudampally Mandal and Sangapur Thanda in Karnataka State. The place is located 25 km from Zaheerabad town and 100 km from Patancheru. Since the the area witnessed continuous rains for three days, not many tourists were coming to the place.

However, the locals were brave enough to travel to the place to have their first glimpse of the waterfalls this year.