Sangareddy Collector asks youngsters aged 18 to enroll as voters

Sangareddy: Collector A Sharath has called upon youngsters aged 18 to enroll their names as voters.
Addressing a rally taken out to mark the 13th National Voter’s Day in Sangareddy on Wednesday, the Collector said it was everyone’s right that the Constitution of India had given to exercise their franchise in the elections fearlessly. He said every eligible person in the district must register their name to strengthen democracy.
Similar awareness programmes and rallies were organised across the district with MLAs and officials participating.