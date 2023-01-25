Sangareddy Collector asks youngsters aged 18 to enroll as voters

Collector A Sharath said every eligible person in Sangareddy district must register their name to strengthen democracy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Collector A Sharath is addressing the students in Collectorate on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Collector A Sharath has called upon youngsters aged 18 to enroll their names as voters.

Addressing a rally taken out to mark the 13th National Voter’s Day in Sangareddy on Wednesday, the Collector said it was everyone’s right that the Constitution of India had given to exercise their franchise in the elections fearlessly. He said every eligible person in the district must register their name to strengthen democracy.

Similar awareness programmes and rallies were organised across the district with MLAs and officials participating.