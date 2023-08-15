Sangareddy man appointed coach of Bangladesh Kabaddi team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:24 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Sangareddy: International Kabaddi player and well-known Kabaddi coach L Srinivas Reddy has been appointed as coach of the Bangladesh men’s team for the Hangzhou Asian Games to be held in September and October.

Reddy, a native of Uttarpally in Sangareddy, had a successful stint with the Bangladesh Junior Kabaddi team in the Junior World Cup. As the team stood in the sixth place out of the 12 best teams in the world, the Bangladesh Kabaddi Association had decided to utilise his services for the senior team as well during the Asian Games. Reddy would work with another Indian coach Chhaju Ram Goyat, a veteran coach from Haryana.

Speaking to Telangana Today from Dhaka, Reddy said the Bangladesh team would travel to India to train with local club teams ahead of the Asian Games this month.

Reddy said it was indeed a very good opportunity to work with the talented Bangladesh team. He had worked as Korean Men’s team in Incheon Asian Games 2014. The Korean team had bagged a bronze medal in the games. He had also worked as a coach of the Australian team and Indian team coach. The Indian Junior team had won a gold medal in 2016 when he was a coach. The Indian senior team too had won a gold medal in Dubai Master’s tournament in 2018 under his guidance.

Reddy, who had worked as Jaipur Panthers head coach in the Pro-Kabaddi league in the past, was also inducted as head coach of Telugu Titans for the 10th season which would be conducted in December 2023.

Reddy had also represented India in the Asian Championship in 2005.