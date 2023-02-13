Sangareddy Collectorate first in Telangana to receive multiple ISO certificates

Integrated Collectorate Complex Sangareddy building has got E Collectorate ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001 certificates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Sangareddy: In rare recognition, the Integrated Collectorate Complex Sangareddy building has got E Collectorate ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001 certificates.

The Integrated Collectorate complex was the first to get such recognition in the entire Telangana. The Collectorate building has got ISO 9001:2015 recognition for good governance and administration. The ISO 14001:2015 certificate for environmental conservation in the collectorate office campus.

The sources in the district administration has confirmed that they had got a communication from the ISO agency on this regard.

Amidst lush green trees, the integrated Collectorate complex was the first such building constructed in Andhra Pradesh state.

Inspired by the same structure, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had constructed such buildings across the State in 33 districts. Following an application filed by the district officials seeking the ISO certificate, the officials of the ISO agency had made a visit to the Collectorate building recently.

After examining every nook and corner of the building and the functioning of the district administration, the ISO agency has issued these two certificates. During a programme, Collector A Sharath will receive these two certificates from Finance Minister T Harish Rao shortly.

For ISO 9001:14001 certificate, the ISO agency staff had examined the water, air and soil pollution scientifically. The Collectorate was having soak pits for the conservation of rainwater besides raising a variety of trees.

Each of the departments in the Collectorate have adopted trees planted on the campus which they would water and monitor regularly. The Collector is also following the guidelines in receiving the applications and disbursing them. The district administration was elated by the honour. They would shortly organise a programme to celebrate the moment.