Sangareddy: Passengers have lucky escape as bus goes up in flames

The incident happened on NH-65 at Budhera in Munipally Mandal in the early hours of Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:31 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Representational Image.

Sangareddy: Passengers of a private bus had a lucky escape as they managed to get out of the bus just in time after seeing smoke emanating from the engine of the vehicle.

The incident happened on NH-65 at Budhera in Munipally Mandal in the early hours of Friday. The SVR Travels bus was proceeding to Mumbai from Hyderabad with 38 passengers on board.

When the bus reached Budhera, the driver noticed smoke emanating out of the engine. He immediately alerted the passengers, who got off the vehicle. The belongings of most of the passengers were left in the bus. The bus caught flames and was gutted soon.

A case has been registered by the Munipally Police.