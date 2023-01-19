Fake cop nabbed in Siddipet, toy gun, airgun seized

The police sized a police uniform, a toy gun and an airgun from the accused, Gurram Naresh (32) of Munigadapa village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

The police sized a police uniform, a toy gun and an airgun from the accused, Gurram Naresh (32) of Munigadapa village.

Siddipet: A man, who was allegedly cheating people posing as a police official, was nabbed by the police on the outskirts of Jagadevpur Mandal in Siddipet district on Wednesday evening.

The police sized a police uniform, a toy gun and an airgun from the accused, Gurram Naresh (32) of Munigadapa village.

Also Read Kanti Velugu launched in erstwhile Medak

Claiming that he was working as a Sub-inspector of the Police in the Intelligence department, Naresh had kept his photograph in police uniform as the display picture on social networking sites.

He reportedly chatted with many women posing as a cop. Jagadevpur SI Krishna Murthy said he had also threatened many people. Following a complaint from victims, he was nabbed.