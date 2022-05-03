Sangareddy: Two boys electrocuted in Zaheerabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:31 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Dead bodies of children found in a burial ground in Zaheerabad.

Sangareddy: Ramzan festival turned tragic for a family as two children of the family were electrocuted.

The victims were Mohamad Masthan Pasha (16) and Mohmmad Abdulla (13), who was studying in Hyderabad but returned to Zaheerabad to celebrate Ramzan with their family.

The duo mysteriously went missing from their home three days ago. Since then the family was on a hunt to trace them. They even have filed a missing case in Zaheerabad town.

Some locals have found the dead bodies of two boys close to the live electric wires in a burial ground located IDSNT Colony. The Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

