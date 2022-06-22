Sangareddy: Two cousins drown in a pit

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Sangareddy: Two school-going children drowned in a pit at Kongodu village of Kulcharam Mandal on Wednesday. The victims were Mangali Ajay (9) and Mangali Narsimhulu (9), residents of the same village. They were studying IVth Class in a local school. In a playful mood, the victims went swimming in a pit located close to the school and drowned. Ajay and Narsimhulu were cousins, sons of brothers Lalaiah and Shekar. The bodies were fished out from the pit. They were shifted to Area Hospital Medak. A case was registered.