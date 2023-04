Infant’s body found in Manjeera canal in Medak

Police shifted the body to the Medak government hospital for postmortem.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:08 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Police shifted the body to the Medak government hospital for postmortem.

Medak: The body of an baby boy, suspected to be about two to three months old, was found in a canal of the Manjeera river at Pothansetty Pally village in Kulcharam Mandal on Tuesday.

Police shifted the body to the Medak government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.