Sangareddy: Two from Hyderabad caught selling steroids to youngsters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Sangareddy: The Kolluru Police along with the Special Operation Team (SOT) and the Anti-Drug Squad nabbed two persons with steroids and banned drugs that they were alleging selling to gym-going youth in Kolluru area on Tuesday evening.

The two were Ahmed Bin Abdul Khadir (33) and Mohammad Ibrahim (27), residents of Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Miyapur) P Narasimha Rao, Ibrahim owned a gym in Chandrayangutta.

Following a tip-off, police teams kept a watch on their movements and nabbed them in Kolluru.

Later, the police visited Ibrahim’s gym in Chandrayangutta on Wednesday and seized 66 varieties of drugs and steroids from his possession. The worth of the seized stuff was put at Rs.10 lakh.

The police said further investigation was on to find out others involved in the steroid supply chain. Officials said the use of steroids could cause many ill-health effects, with many consumers of the stuff reported to have suffered cardiac arrests.