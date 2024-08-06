Sangareddy: Two killed in accident on Monday; bodies discovered on Tuesday

6 August 2024

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, two persons died in a road accident at Turkala Khanapur in Hathnoora mandal. Though the accident occurred on Monday night, it came to light on Tuesday since no one noticed the vehicle that turned turtle and slipped into roadside fields.

The victims were Golla Mallesham (47), a resident of Pedda Kanjerla in Patancheru mandal and Katike Yusfu (51), a resident of Doulthabad.

According to Hathnoora police, Mallesham, an auto driver by profession, went to Timmapur in Hathnoora mandal on Monday in his auto. On his way back home, passenger Yusuf boarded the auto. However, the auto met with the accident minutes before they reached the destination.

No one noticed the auto in the night. Mallesham’s wife went on searching for him as she could not reach him over the phone. She found two bodies under the mangled remains of the auto.

The police registered a case.