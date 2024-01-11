Sangareddy: Yela Amavasya celebrated on grand note along K’taka border

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 06:19 PM

An elderly farmer is offering prayers at his field at Kangti village of Sangareddy district on Thursday on the eve of Yela Amavasya.

Sangareddy: The farmers living along the Karnataka border in Sangareddy district have celebrated Yela Amavasya on a grand note. The farmers will make some special recipes at their homes after waking up early on this day. They would proceed to their respective fields with their family members.

After building a small hut using harvested Jowar crops, the woman head of the family would offer prayers to the goddess Lakshmi.

Later, they would have lunch with their family members. Speaking to Telangana Today, Gandla Premala, a woman farmer from Kangti, has said that she would prepare Bajji Kura with newly harvested Redgram and other vegetables. The farmer said that it would be delicious to have along with Jowar Roti.

However, the farmers will have Jonna Ambali as a starter in the festival lunch. Since the soil gives so much to them throughout the year, the farmers would see it is time to spend some time in the lap of the soil by praying and remembering the association they had with the soil. The festival is also celebrated on a grand note on the other side of the border in Karnataka and Maharastra.