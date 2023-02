Suhaas bags top honours at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Suhaas Kuppili from the Gaudium School, Kollur bagged top honours at the Brilliant Trophy Online Junior's Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Suhaas Kuppil

Hyderabad: Suhaas Kuppili from the Gaudium School, Kollur bagged top honours at the Brilliant Trophy Online Junior’s Chess Tournament on Tuesday. He scored 10.5 points from 12 rounds to emerge champion.

Arnav Agarwal of Prayagraj and Yeshas from Bengaluru settled for second and third spots respectively with 10 points each.

Also Read Adhyayan, Sai Sarthak clinch Brilliant Trophy Chess tournament

Top Ten Places: 1 Suhaas Kuppili, 2 Arnav Agarwal, 3 Yeshas, 4 Shitiz Prasad, 5 Santosh Sai Karthik, 6 Ayaan Arora, 7 Suryakumara Sridatta, 8 Dhruvkumar Rachuri, 9 Uttam Surya, 10 Samarth Patodekar.

Age Category Prize Winners: U-13: Boys: 1 Vishwan Sai, 2 Shri Hari T K; U-13: Boys: 1 Rajas Dahale, 2 Yashraj Gajanan Rathi; Girls: 1 Archita Agarwal, 2 Lasya Tummapudi; U-11: 1 Sharvil Sapre, 2 Vedant A Agarwal; Girls: 1 Yasaswini Animi, 2 Nitya Ranjan; U-9: 1 Abheek Panigrahi; 2 Saptansh Thota; Girls: 1 Reshmitha Sai Dabburi, 2 Vidya Padmini; U-7: Boys: 1 Veersen Jain, 2 Adhvik Medishetty.