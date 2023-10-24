Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary: PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30

PM Modi will visit Gujarat, his home state, for two days starting from October 30.

By IANS Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat, his home state, for two days starting from October 30 and will also participate in a programme to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

On October 30, PM Modi will participate in an event in Arathi village, situated within Kheralu assembly region of Mehsana district. His trip to Kheralu is anticipated to be marked by the initiation of new projects and the inauguration of finalised ones.

Sources said that PM Modi may also address a public rally. Notably, BJP State President C.R Paatil recently held a preparatory meeting in wake of Modi’s upcoming visit.

On October 31, the Prime Minister will travel to Ektanagar in Kevadiya, which houses world’s tallest statue — the Statue of Unity.

The visit aligns with the observance of Ekta Divas (National Unity Day), celebrating the birth anniversary of first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

A grand parade featuring India’s paramilitary forces has also been scheduled for the Prime Minister. It will be a major highlight of the Ekta Divas celebrations.