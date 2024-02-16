Saree Run to be organised in Hyderabad; registrations open

The Taneira Saree Run seeks to challenge the conventional notions surrounding fitness attire by showcasing that fitness knows no boundaries, even in traditional wear like sarees.

Hyderabad: Taneira Saree is gearing up to host a one-of-a-kind event, the Saree Run, in Hyderabad on March 17. Scheduled to take place at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, the event aims to bring together women from all walks of life, dressed in sarees. The run offers participants the flexibility to choose any distance, with the reporting time set for 5:30 am.

Registrations for the event are now open, inviting women from all walks of life to join the movement. The event is being organised along with Hyderabad Cycling Revolution, the cycling community of the city.