Saroornagar: Man stabbed to death over monetary dispute

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a brutal incident, a 23 year-old man was stabbed to death and the body burned and the remains disposed in Musi River.

The victim Mohd Imran, a resident of Saroornagar went missing on August 5 after going out to meet his friend, Laxman alias Sonu, to discuss some money related issue. After he failed to return till late in the night, the family members approached the Saroornagar police who booked a case of man missing and started efforts to trace him.

On August 9, the police picked up a few friends of Imran and came to know that Sonu Singh along with five others called the victim to a secluded place at Musi River bed at Chaitanyapuri and brutally murdered him.

“They then doused the body with fuel and set it ablaze. After the body got charred they disposed of the remains in Musi River and fled away,” said DCP L B Nagar, B Sai Sree.

Imran had got a new bike which got damaged when Sonu took it out. There were disputes going on between Imran and Sonu over amount to be paid by the latter for repairing the motorcycle, said the official.

The police arrested Satish, S Shekhar, B Arun Kumar, R Shyam Sunder and G Rahul while Laxman alias Sonu is absconding.

Meanwhile, Amjedullah Khan, MBT spokesperson, visited the Saroornagar police station and said that the police tried to cover up the murder and kept the family in dark about the developments.

However, the police maintained that the suspects involved in the case were picked up and on questioning, the murder came to light. “Only because the police were active and unbiased, all the suspects were caught and the case solved,” said the DCP adding Imran was involved in four cases including a murder.