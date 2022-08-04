Sarpanch commits suicide in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:04 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Kothagudem: A sarpanch who attempted suicide in Sujatha Nagar mandal in the district on Tuesday has died undergoing treatment on Thursday.

The deceased, Bhukya Kumari (30), was sarpanch of Komatipalli thanda in the mandal. She consumed poison because of family problems and was rushed to the District Hospital in Khammam, where she died after battling for life for two days.

The local police booked a case in connection with the incident and took up investigation.

