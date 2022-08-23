SATS appoints Shabbir Ali to train footballers at LB Stadium

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: Shabbir Ali, former Indian football captain and Dhyan Chand awardee, has been appointed by the Sports Authority of Telangana as a coach on an honorary basis to provide football coaching at the LB Stadium.

Shabbir Ali, who was the captain of the Indian football team in 1981-84, was born and brought up in Hyderabad. He represented the teams of famous football giants in Calcutta, Mohammad Sportin and East Bengal. The Telangana State football team coach came forward to train the players and help the Sports Authority of Telangana State.

On this occasion, State Sports Chairman Allipuram Venkateswara Reddy expressed the hope that Telangana State footballers will utilise the services of Shabbir Ali and excel as great footballers.