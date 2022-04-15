SATS summer camps from April 16

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) is going to conduct summer coaching camps at its centres in twin cities from April 16 to May 31. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud released the poster in this regard at his camp office on Friday.

The summer camps will be held in SATS stadiums– Gachibowli Stadium, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Gymkhana ground, Saroornagar Indoor, Osmania University Cycling Velodrome and Lal Bahadur Stadium.

V Srininvas Goud said that the summer camps, which will be held after a gap of two years owing to Covid-19, will be conducted on a grand scale. He added that summer camps are crucial in finding talent in kids and make them future champions.

