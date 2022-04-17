Summer coaching camps back in Hyderabad

17 April 22

As part of the summer camps, sports equipment has been procured and distributed to the playgrounds.

Hyderabad: A series of sports facilities for children aged between six and 16 years is being set up for this summer with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deciding to conduct summer coaching camps in the city from April 25 to May 31.

The entire exercise will involve an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.42 crore. As part of it, sports equipment has been procured and distributed to the management of the playgrounds where these camps will be organised. This annual activity by the corporation to promote sports is being held after a two-year gap, with the camps not being organised in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

With the annual sports programme returning under the banner ‘Summer Coaching Camp 2022’, the civic body is offering training in 44 different sporting disciplines at 357 grounds in different parts of the city. The camps will be from 6.15 am to 8.15 am and interested persons can log in to https://www.ghmc.gov.in/ to get themselves enrolled. There is a fee to avail of the services.

For the smooth conduct of the camp, 780 coaches exclusively to train and oversee the sports activities at the grounds, have been hired. They will be given an honorarium for the services offered. Quiz competitions and tournaments will also be organised at these camps and all the arrangements are in place, a GHMC official said.

“On April 25, a camp at Victory Playground, Chaderghat will be inaugurated as the first of the camps. Elaborate arrangements have been made to organise the camps efficiently,” he said.

VPG gets Rs 21 lakh

To improve the amenities at Victory Playground, a sum of Rs 21 lakh had been sanctioned recently, and works related to repairs, painting, and procuring furniture would be taken up with the fund. Similarly, another camp at PJR Stadium, Chandanagar, will be inaugurated on April 28.

To further boost the sports facilities within GHMC limits, the corporation requested the State government to accord permission for hiring 131 coaches. Currently, there are 78 coaches working for the civic body on a part time basis. They are positioned at 12 sports complexes, seven swimming pools, and 521 playgrounds.

