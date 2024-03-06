Saudi’s first male AI robot sexually harasses female reporter during live interview

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 08:24 PM

In a bizarre incident caught on camera, Saudi Arabia’s first Artificial Intelligence robot named ‘Android Muhammad’ was caught on camera behaving inappropriately with a female news reporter during a live interview. The robot was developed as a national project, to demonstrate the country’s advancements in the AI field

The video, due to its absurd nature drew attention on social media and soon went viral sparking debates online. While some people commented on the video saying that the inappropriate act could be a technical glitch, some suggested that the hand movement was natural and seemed inappropriate due to the news reporter standing in close physical proximity to the AI robot.

This incident however, is not the first instance of AI behaving inappropriately. In an earlier incident, Replika, an AI chatbot had encountered backlash for allegedly requesting users to send explicit photos and even accessing their phones without their consent.

“I am Muhammad, the first Saudi robot in the form of a man. I was manufactured and developed here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a national project to demonstrate our achievements in the field of artificial intelligence” said Android Mohammad @qltyss, the first bilingual male… pic.twitter.com/SKLgOz3pal — DeepFest (@deepfestai) March 4, 2024

Saudi Robot is trying to touch the female News reporter. AI is really weird 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/4OAJI63pfh — UltimateMaster (@ultimateemaster) March 5, 2024