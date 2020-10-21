Saviours on horseback scout flood-hit Tolichowki

The team is going around on horseback, providing essential commodities wherever needed, right from milk to eatables, and also shifting people to safer places

Hyderabad: This could perhaps be a sight unique to Hyderabad in these times of despair. Apart from soldiers of the Indian Army and personnel of the NDRF, police and DRF, localities in the old city are also witnessing mounted relief personnel taking up rescue and relief operations.

The horsemen, all members of Hyderabad Horse Riding School, are sweating it out in the flood-affected areas of the Tolichowki division. The team is going around on horseback, providing essential commodities wherever needed, right from milk to eatables, and also shifting people to safer places.

About 10 horse riders are among those conducting rescue operations in Nadeem Colony, Neeraj Colony, Bal Reddy Nagar and Virasat Nagar of the city.

“I was moved by the visuals of several people being stuck in their homes in inundated areas. So I voluntarily got involved with my horses and team to help out people in distress. We’ve been working rigorously for the past four days,” said Abdul Wahab, president of HHRS and chief trainer.

The team is distributing medicines, water bottles, utensils and food, and evacuating people as well. Since horses are born with an instinct to swim and they move their legs similar to trotting to move forward in the water, rescuers believe the process is risk-free.

For the rain-affected people, what matters is whether help comes or not, be it by boat or horse. And they are happy, some cheering on the horse riders as they move through the waist-high water.

