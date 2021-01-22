SBI donates Rs 25 lakh to ‘Sainik Welfare Telangana’

Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and handed over a cheque for that amount.

Hyderabad: Commemorating the Armed Forces Flag Day, which is observed on December 7, the State Bank of India, Hyderabad circle, donated Rs 25,19,800 to ‘Sainik Welfare Telangana’ on Friday.

The Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and handed over a cheque for that amount. The amount is a contribution of 7,438 staff members of the bank in Telangana.

Overall, the bank has donated Rs 10 crore as a part of this initiative to promote girl child education under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign. The fund will support 8,333 dependent girl children by contributing Rs 1000 per month per girl child for a year.

In this regard an MoU was signed by the Bank with Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) for utilisation of funds for the benefit of dependent girl students, Mishra said.

