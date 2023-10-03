| Sc Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Direction To Declare Ram Sethu As National Monument

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking direction to declare ‘Ram Sethu’ as national monument

By PTI Published Date - 01:30 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to declare the ‘Ram Sethu’ as a national monument.

‘Ram Sethu’, also known as Adam’s bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The plea, which was also seeking direction for construction of a wall at the site, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The plea was filed by the Hindu Personal Law Board, through its president Ashok Pandey.