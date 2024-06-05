SCCL committed to environment protection, says CMD Balram

SCCL CMD N Balram said that the company has distributed as many as 2.25 crore plants free of cost to the villagers across the Singareni areas and thus was able to reduce the annual carbon emissions of 2.14 million tonnes.

5 June 2024

SCCL CMD, N Balram inaugurated a man riding system at Padmavathikhani mine in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: SCCL was committed to environmental protection and has developed plantations in an area of 14,680 hectares with five crore plants so far, informed the company Chairman and Managing Director N Balram.

Balram planted 235 saplings of different types of fruit bearing trees on the premises of Yellandu bungalows as part of World Environment Day celebrations organised by Singareni Environment Department on Wednesday. He so far planted 17,935 saplings across the Singareni areas in an area of 16 hectares.

The CMD launched a man riding chair lift system at Padmavathikhani underground mine, inaugurated an Eco Park at GK OC mine dump area where 2000 saplings were planted. Speaking on the occasion he said there was an urgent need to protect and preserve the environment.

This year’s theme for World Environment Day was ‘Soil restoration, resilience to desertification and drought’ which is being organised by Saudi Arabia. Singareni has become a role model for all companies in India in terms of environmental protection. With the slogan of green everywhere the company was planting plants on large scale at all vacant lands and OC overburden dumps, he noted.

Later, Balram presented the best mine award to JK-5 OC Mine for achieving 5 star rating in terms of water, noise, air pollution control and planting of saplings in the financial year 2022-23.

The company Director (E&MD) Satyanarayana Rao said that Singareni established a 234.5 megawatt solar power plant in order to reduce carbon emissions and has connected one billion units of electricity to the grid. Through it, emission of 0.31 million tonnes of greenhouse gases was prevented.