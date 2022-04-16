SCCL mulls to send medicines to retired employees through courier service

Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

SCCL Director (Finance) N Balaram chaired a general body meeting of NCWA employees CPRMS-NE at SCCL head office in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: SCCL Director (Finance, PA&W) N Balaram has instructed the company CMO to prepare plans for delivering medicines by courier to ex-employees in the CPRMS-NE scheme. He chaired a general body meeting of National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA) employees Contributory Post Retirement Medicare Scheme for Non-executives (CPRMS-NE) at SCCL head office, along with Director (Operations) S Chandrasekhar, in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Balram suggested creating a health profile of each employee and to make it available in the hospital management system. He also wanted cancer medicines available at the SCCL Hospitals. The audit report on financial transactions for the financial year 2020-21 was introduced and approved in the meeting where a review on employees pension, CPRMS-NE was also conducted. The GM (IT) was directed to prepare a portal so that the balance on the CPRMS-NE card could be known.

Also, the concerned authorities were directed to inform the former employees of the card balance through SMS. The officers were told to consult with the LIC officials on providing fund manager services as well as insurance and additional benefits for all employees. Trustee members TBGKS president B Venkat Rao, general secretary Raji Reddy, GM (Personal IR & PM) A Anand Rao, GM (Finance) M Subba Rao, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. BV Rao, GM (IT) Ram Kumar and others were present.

Later in the day GM (Personal Welfare) K Basavaiah conducted a review with personnel department officials of all areas through video conference at the Head Office. He told the personnel officials to include the nomination details of all the officers/employees in the SAP system forthwith. He suggested employees to contact the helpline number: 9491144178 to get their doubts clarified on CPRMS-NE and wanted officials to resolve pending Executive Defined Contributory Pension Scheme (EDCPS) claims.

The files related to dependent employment have to be thoroughly scrutinised at the area level and then sent to the Corporate Office and steps to resolve the pending dependent employment cases before 2018 have to be taken. Steps should be taken to recover the CMPF amount paid to the employees re-inducted after the enhancement of retirement age. Vacant quarters information should be sent to the corporate office regularly and no one should be allowed into the quarters without an allotment, Basavaiah said.

