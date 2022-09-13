SCCL plea dismissed in Telangana High Court

Published Date - 08:24 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

A two judge panel dismissed a writ appeal filed by the Management of Singareni Collieries on the question of determining the disability of its employees.

Hyderabad: A two judge panel of the on Tuesday dismissed a writ appeal filed by the Management of Singareni Collieries on the question of determining the disability of its employees. Earlier, a single judge of the high court had faulted an in-house process and directed an independent board of doctors nominated by the Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad to carry out the medical examination of the employees of the Singareni collieries.

The examination of the employees is in the context of their debility or disability based upon which the company would decide as to whether the employee should retire or a member of his family would be given compassionate appointment or whether the person should be shifted from underground to surface level.

Child custody, role of police official in focus



Justice K Lalitha of the Telangana High Court injuncted all parties from interfering with the custody of a minor child who was sought to be taken away from the mother and handed over to the father. The Judge required a detailed counter to be filed by the DGP particularly explaining the highhanded action of DIG Sumathi in the episode. The Judge wondered why over 50 personnel were involved in having to take a child.

It maybe recalled that a minor child caught in a crossfire between warring spouses led to directions by the child welfare committee requiring the custody of the child to be handed over to the father. It is reported that the named police officer also instructed the school in which the child is studying not to permit the child into the school. The judge set aside that order and directed the school to permit the child to attend classes. The Judge also made clear that there shall be no interference with the mother’s custody of the child and restricted the custody of the father only to Sunday.

Extradition of man facing harassment charges

Justice Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Government to once again examine the possibility of extradition of Dabeeruddin Khaja, presently employed in the United States of America. The said person is facing criminal charges for offences under 420, 498A of IPC and provisions of the dowry Prohibition Act.

In a writ petition to which union of India is a party, the father of the girl is the writ petitioner contending that the accused person must be brought to India by a process of extradition. The US Department of Justice had earlier rejected an application emanating from India on the ground that ‘there is no dual criminality for the charges on which the fugitive is sought. Therefore, we are denying these cases’ It was brought to the notice of the court that only if the offence committed in India is also an offence in the foreign country can the Government proceed. The panel directed the union of India to once again make a request in this regard.

The panel took on file a PIL on touting and malpractices against travellers who land at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad. The panel was dealing with a writ plea filed by Syed Saif complaining on the failure on the part of the Government in enforcing the Touting and Travellers Act. The petitioner contended that authorities were not allowing taxi operators in RGIA, which was eventually affecting the livelihood of thousands of Taxi Operators.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the Act suffers from excessive legislation and that it also violated the fundamental right to carry any trade or business as soliciting for taxi rides to tourists and passengers per se is a right to carry out trade and business unless it caused any inconvenience to passengers. The matter will be heard on December 6.