SCCL sets target of producing 300 lakh tons of coal in next five months

Hyderabad: Considering the increase in demand for coal in the post-shutdown scenario in the country, the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has set a target of 300 lakh tons of coal production and transport in the last five months of the current financial year. The government-owned SCCL has set mine-wise targets to achieve this goal.

Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N Sridhar, addressing area general managers and directors through video conference here on Tuesday, said that coal production had to increase while ensuring Covid-19 protocols. “From this month onwards, every day we must achieve 1.85 lakh tons of coal production and we must transport the same quantity every day. In addition, 13.5 lakh cubic metres of Over Burden (OB) must be removed every single day,” the CMD said.

The meeting also took stock of area-wise targets achieved during October and targets for each area were fixed and discussed. It was also decided to start coal production from Bhupalpally and Adriyala Longwall underground project from December, to launch production in GDK 5 opencast mine under Ramagundam-I this financial year and to speed up removal of OB from opencast mines in Sattupalli and Manuguru.

The Singareni management also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the coal belt. The CMD expressed satisfaction over the steps initiated so far to contain the pandemic and said that all the precautionary measures will have to continue and medical services for workers must also continue till further notice.

Director operations S Chandrasekhar, adviser mining DN Prasad, adviser forestry K Surender Pandey , executive director coal movement J Alwyn, general managers Ravishankar, K Nagabhushan Reddy, Swami Naidu, director finance N Balaram and director electrical and mechanical D Satyanarayana Rao and general managers of all areas participated in the meeting.

