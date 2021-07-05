SCCL told to pay pending wages

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 9:58 pm 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Monday directed Singareni Colleries Company Ltd (SCCL) to pay 50 per cent back wages amounting to Rs 12 lakh and reinstate Chittaboina Raja Komuraiah as a Badli filler. In a previous hearing, SCCL general manager Ananda Rao was directed to appear in the court. The petitioner was removed based on a complaint that he had links with extremists. He was directed to report for duty in his place of posting after all requisite formalities and sort out all discrepancies. The Special Government Pleader appearing for the Telangana government sought time for depositing the amount. The panel directed the government to pay by July 30 and disposed of the matter.

HC not to intervene in exam issue

The panel refused to interfere with the ongoing exams for Engineering Degree/PG Diploma students from Monday. The NSUI president moved the court challenging the conduct of physical exams during the pandemic and also complained about the short notice given for conducting the exam. The announcement of physical exams was made on July 1. The panel stated that it cannot interfere after the exams have already commenced but issued notice to the authorities for adjudication of the matter.

PIL on water dispute questioned

A two-judge panel of Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar questioned how a public interest litigation is maintainable in the matters of river waters dispute by referring to the PIL case pertaining to Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme. Farmers from the Krishna district moved the PIL by a way of lunch motion challenging GO No. 34 which provided for usage of the Krishna water for 100% hydropower generation at all the hydropower plants.

The Advocate General for the Telangana government raised an objection and asked the panel to recuse from hearing the matter. The panel wondered at the objection. The Advocate General opined that it would be better to take another panel.

Expressing displeasure, the panel stated that it did not have any papers and at the directions of the Chief Justice the Registry has placed the case before them. It said that the Telangana government cannot go forum hunting for their desired output.

However, dealing with the petitioners, the panel questioned Senior Counsel Vedula Venkata Ramana the maintainability of a PIL in inter-State water disputes when the Supreme Court has held that it does not fall under the PIL category. A notice was issued to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments. The case was adjourned to Tuesday.

