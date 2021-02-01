School bells rang after 10 months in Nalgonda, 41 per cent students attend on first day

Students go through thermal screening before attending in-person classes

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Nalgonda: School bells rang after over 10 months in the district following the relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions by the Centre. Schools reopened for students of Class IX and X on Monday with pandemic protocols in place. The students were allowed into the schools only after conducting a thermal screening test by the staff. The headmasters of the schools were personally collected the declaration letter signed by their parents as per the instructions of the State government. Wearing masks was also made mandatory for the students.

As the classes were conducted only for Class IX and X, 15 to 20 students were divided into a group in each class. The teachers took classes for each group in separate class room to ensure physical distancing.

According to the official figures, 41.72 per cent of the students of Class IX and X attended for the in-person classes on the first day of reopening. Out of the total 47,969 students from the two Classes in 512 schools in the district, 20,014 students attended the classes at schools. Out of the total 3,212 students of 12 government junior colleges, 1,794 students attended classes on the first day.

Education Department officials expect the numbers to go up significantly from Tuesday as hostels opened on Monday. Meanwhile, members of TSRV leaders welcomed the students at Government Girls Junior College at Nalgonda by distributing face masks.

