TSDCA seize overpriced medicines in Hyderabad

The product Meropenem Injection IP 1gm sold under brand name ‘Meroamp 1000 Injection’ and the product Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg sold under the brand name ‘Itradol-200 Capsules’ are under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of the products should be in accordance with the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by NPPA, DCA said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 February 2024, 07:19 PM

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors of Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) have seized two medicines Meroamp 1000 Injection at Yousufguda and Itradol-200 capsules at Hayathnagar in Hyderabad, which were being sold at an MRP that was high compared to the ceiling price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the regulatory authority of drug pricing in the country.

The MRP indicated on the label of Meroamp 1000 injection, manufactured by GMT Pharma Internaitonal, Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh, was Rs, 3, 500 for 1 gram of vial while the ceiling price fixed by the NPPA is Rs 952.68 for one gram of vial. The manufacturing company was charging Rs 2433 excess on each vial and the DCA teams seized stocks worth Rs, 28, 000.

The Itradol-200 capsules manufactured by Progressive Life Sciences, Uttarakhand has MRP indicated on the label as Rs. 375 for 10 capsules i.e. Rs 37.5 for one capsule. However, the ceiling price fixed by the Central Government is Rs 22.12. The excess price charged in violations of the Drugs Price Control), Rs. 22.12 per capsule. The DCA teams seized stocks worth Rs, 67, 500, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy said.