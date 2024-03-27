School of Life Sciences of UoH gets Rs 17.76 lakh grant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 04:57 PM

Hyderabad: Skill Development Centre of the School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been granted funding of Rs. 17.76 lakh from the Science Academies’ Education Programme to conduct summer School for the underprivileged students. An additional amount of Rs.10 lakh is also expected to meet the expenditure for consumables.

Graduate, post graduate and doctoral students of biology stream produced from higher educational institutions located in disadvantaged areas do not necessarily receive intensive training on laboratory skills, thus disabling them to compete in academia and industry both at global and Indian levels, the UoH said on Wednesday.

Gaps in the expected skill sets and the qualification of a student are ever increasing. There is an urgent need to fill these gaps. Hence, conducting summer schools will help to enhance the skills of these students, it said.

The programme is for students who completed post-graduation in a college located in a rural area, enrolled in a doctoral programme in any area of biology in a university located in a rural area, secured a minimum CGPA of 6.0 at the post-graduation level or not attended any summer school sponsored by any funding agency of Central government. A maximum of 25 (outstation) and 10 local participants will be accepted.