UoH partners with TeamLease to offer professional diploma courses

Five courses – diploma in Energy Management, Communication C English, Governance, AI and ML, and Java FSD – will be offered online via the UoH’s Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday collaborated with the TeamLease EdTech Limited to offer professional diploma courses.

For this a three-year Memorandum of Understanding was signed by UoH Registrar Devesh Nigam and TeamLease University Business Regional Head Rohit Dogra in the presence of UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao. The programmes will be offered as per the UGC Open & Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Regulations 2020.

“This is a complimentary collaboration which will benefit the student community. This collaboration brings in distance learning and job apprenticeship-based earning on the same page,” Prof. Rao said.