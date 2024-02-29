UoH student files complaint against singer Chinmayi for disrespectful comments

Kumar Sagar, who alleged that the star singer as a counter to senior actress Annapurna's statement about freedom of women, made certain comments on the nation, which were utmost disrespectful.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 February 2024, 12:52 PM

Screen-grabbed from Instagram reel.

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed against popular singer Chinmayi Sripaada against her alleged inappropriate, disrespectful and hurtful comments against India at the Gachibowli police station.

The complaint was lodged by University of Hyderabad student Kumar Sagar, who alleged that the star singer as a counter to senior actress Annapurna’s statement about freedom of women, made certain comments on the nation, which were utmost disrespectful.

Also Read Hyderabad: Three held for cybercrime

Kumar Sagar who condemned the comments further said if the singer wanted to counter the actress, she could have done it without criticism on the country. It was not right on her part. The

Gachibowli police are verifying facts in the complaint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinmayi Sripada (@chinmayisripaada)