UoH student files complaint against singer Chinmayi for disrespectful comments 

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed against popular singer Chinmayi Sripaada against her alleged inappropriate, disrespectful and hurtful comments against India at the Gachibowli police station.
The complaint was lodged by University of Hyderabad student Kumar Sagar, who alleged that the star singer as a counter to senior actress Annapurna’s statement about freedom of women, made certain comments on the nation, which were utmost disrespectful.
Kumar Sagar who condemned the comments further said if the singer wanted to counter the actress, she could have done it without criticism on the country. It was not right on her part. The
Gachibowli police are verifying facts in the complaint.
