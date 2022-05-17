| School Security Guard Run Over By School Bus In Hyderabad

School security guard run over by school bus in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:51 AM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: A private school security guard suffered grievous injuries when the school bus ran over him at Pedda Amberpet on the city outskirts here on Tuesday morning.

The mishap occurred when the driver of the bus belonging to Candor Shrine School High School, lost control of the steering while coming out of the school premises and hit the security guard at the gate.

“The injured person was shifted to hospital,” police said.

There were no students present at the spot when the mishap occurred. The police are investigating.

