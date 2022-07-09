School students from US help renovation of Rudramamba aided school in Warangal

Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Warangal: Four members of the San Jose Chapter of Chirag Hope, a registered non-profit organization based in the United States, has helped renovate the Rudramamba Government Aided primary school at Girmajipet here. As a part of the renovation works, Ishaan Mandala, Dhruv Mandala, Abhinvav Gorrepati and Abhinav Gankidi have donated Rs three lakhs for providing basic amenities and other facilities at the school.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, former Headmaster of the school, and chairperson of the School Management Committee Madireddy Venkat Reddy said that the school going children had donated the money on behalf of the San Jose Chapter of Chirag Hope, and helped to get doors, roof, toilets, drinking water facility, and power supply to this now primary school. HM G Niranjana has appreciated the children for donating the money for the benefit of the school that has a strength of 45 students. Venkat Reddy is a relative of the donors, and he looked after the renovation works at the school.