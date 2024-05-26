School teacher from AP found dead in lodge at Miyapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 07:06 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A school teacher was found dead in a lodge at Miyapur in the city on Sunday.

According to the police, Jai Prakash Tulle (30), a resident of YSR Kadapa district, came to meet his sister two days ago at Kukatpally from his native place.

On Saturday afternoon, he left his sister’s house and checked into the lodge at Miyapur. “On Sunday afternoon, he was found dead in the lodge. We suspect he might have consumed some poisonous substance and ended his life,” said Miyapur Inspector V Durga Rama Linga Prasad.

The police on information reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case is registered.