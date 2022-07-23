SCR cancels 34 MMTS train services on Sunday

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has informed the commuters that the 34 MMTS services will be cancelled on Sunday.

According to a press release, the cancelled MMTS trains are Lingampalli-Hyderabad (Nos 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47138, 47139 and 47140), Hyderabad-Lingampalli (Nos. 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120), Falaknuma-Lingampalli (Train Nos. 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170), Lingampalli-Falaknuma (Train Nos. 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192), Secunderabad-Lingampalli (Train No. 47150) and Lingampalli-Secunderabad (Train No. 47195)