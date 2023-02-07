SCR cancels/diverts certain trains due to traffic block between Guntur and Namburu

Due to Traffic Block between New Guntur – Namburu railway stations in the Krishna canal section.
Hyderabad: Due to Traffic Block between New Guntur – Namburu railway stations in the Krishna canal section, the South Central Railway (SCR) had either cancelled or diverted certain trains.
Cancellation:
Vijayawada – Guntur and Guntur – Vijayawada running between February 8 to 10.
Partial Cancellation:
Hubli – Vijayawada running between February 7 to 9; Vijayawada – Hubli running between February 8 to 10 and Guntur – Secunderabad running on February 9 and 10.
Diversion:
The Guntur – Vijayawada and Chennai – Vijayawada trains running between February 8 to 10.