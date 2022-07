SCR cancels Peddapalli-Kacheguda Daily till July 20

Published: Updated On - 06:50 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of some train services.

Accordingly, Train No. 07794 Peddapalli – Kacheguda Daily and Train No. 07793 Kacheguda –Peddapalli Daily stand cancelled till July 20, a press release said.