SCR cancels Sirpur Kaghaznagar train from July 11 to 20

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:05 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works between Bisugir Sharif – Jammikunta – Uppal section, the South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of some trains.

The services cancelled from July 11 to 20 are Train No. 17011 Hyderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Trian No. 17012 Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad.

Restoration of Trains:

The SCR in a press release also informed the passengers that some trains will run in their scheduled route instead of diverted route.

Accordingly, Train No. 12792 Danapur-Secunderabad which was earlier diverted via Nizamabad-Peddapalli is now proposed to run via normal route from July 10 to 19.

Also, Train No. 12791 Secunderabad-Danapur which was earlier diverted via Peddapalli-Nizamabad is now proposed to run via normal route on July 11, 16, 17 and 19.