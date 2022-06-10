SCR conducts review meeting to discuss monsoon precautions

Hyderabad: South Central Railway General Manager (in-charge), Arun Kumar Jain, held a review meeting to discuss monsoon precautions over the zone at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, on Friday.

In the meeting attended by Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions through a web conference, he instructed the officials to strengthen patrolling at identified vulnerable sections such as bridges and locations with heavy rainfall to prevent unsafe conditions. The officials concerned were also asked to ensure cleaning and maintenance of side water drains, catch water drains, and waterways to avoid flooding of tracks.

Advising the officials to maintain liaison and close coordination with State Government officials during heavy rainfall, the General Manager directed the officials to intensify track patrolling and ensure supervision of track maintenance works.

A booklet on monsoon precautions has been supplied to all the officials concerned and staff at Headquarters and Divisional levels. Seminars are also being conducted at the divisional level to sensitize the staff to be more vigilant to take timely action wherever required.

Arun Kumar Jain also held a detailed review on freight loading performance of the zone and advised the officials to focus on new areas of traffic and make attempts to further improve the speed of freight trains.