SCR RPF Band Team Enthralls Rail Passengers to Commemorate ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:35 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: South Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (SCR RPF) is holding a Band Display at various railway stations across the zone to commemorate ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ celebrating India’s 75th year of independence. During the first week of July, the RPF band team performed at five major railway stations across the zone— Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal, as envisaged by the Ministry of Railways.

Commemorating the momentous occasion, an RPF Band team of 12 members from the Zonal RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali, Secunderabad performed during the musical show. Passengers and spectators at the railway station were entertained by the band, which played patriotic and popular songs. The public gathered in huge numbers to witness the event and appreciated the efforts of the performers.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR, lauded the RPF personnel for organising the event. He stated that such events will spread the message that the force stands for security, compassion, and unwavering dedication to service. He added that Indian Railways is celebrating 75 years of independence with the nation, promoting a sense of oneness and unity among all.

Divisional Railway Managers and Senior Railway officials also participated in the event at their respective Divisional Railway stations. The Band Display performance at Nanded Railway Station is going to be held on July 10.