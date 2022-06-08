SCR to operate special trians ahead of RRB NTPC Examination

Hyderabad: In order to cater the movement of RRB NTPC Examination candidates, the South Central Railway will be operating Examination Special Trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, Train No. 08005 Shalimar-Secunderabad will depart at 6 am on June 11 and arrive at 11 am the next day. Train No. 08006 Secunderabad-Shalimar will depart at 2.30 pm on June 14 and reach at 9.20 pm the next day.

These special trains will stop at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Rd, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Rd, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Guntur stations in both the directions.

Meanwhile, Train No.08819 Bilaspur-Secunderabad will depart at 8.15 am on June 11 and arrive at 10.35 pm and Train No. 08820 Secunderabad-Bilaspur will depart at 9.30 pm on June 14 and arrive at 12 noon the next day.

These special trains will stop at Bhatapara, Raipur, Durg, Raj Nandagaon, Dongargarh, Gondia, Balharshah and Kazipet stations in both the directions.

Also, Train No. 08407 Bhubaneswar-Tambaram will depart at 10.30 am on June 11 and arrive at 7.15 am the next day while Train No. 08408 Tambaram-Bhubaneswar will depart at 10.30 am on June 12 and arrive at 7 pm the next day.

Train 08407/08408 Bhubaneswar-Tambaram-Bhubaneswar Special Trains will stop at Khurda Rd, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Rd, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Gudur and Chennai Egmore stations in both the directions.