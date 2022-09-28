SCR to run 10 special trains to clear Dasara, Diwali rush

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during Dasara and Diwali festivals, the SCR will run ten special trains between various destinations.

The special trains include Secunderabad – Tirupati (02764) on October 1 and Tirupati – Secunderabad (02763) on October 2. Likewise, special trains between Secunderabad-Yesvantpur (07233) will be on September 29 and October 6, 13 and 20 while Yesvantpur – Secunderabad special train will run on September 30 and October 7, 14 and 21.

The Secunderabad – Tirupati -Secunderabad special trains will stop enroute at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Khamman, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both directions.

The Secunderabad – Yesvantpur – Secunderabad special trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Anantapur, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both directions.

Hyderabad Express to run as Superfast Express

The Hyderabad – CST Mumbai -Hyderabad Express will be speeded up to run as Superfast Express from October 1.

The South Central Railway in a press release said the Train No. 17032/17031 Hyderabad – CST Mumbai – Hyderabad Express, will be upgraded to run as Superfast Exrpess by speeding up with Train No. 22731/22732.